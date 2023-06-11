Portales, NM – June 6, 2023 – The Eastern New Mexico University Foundation has announced that it will award the highest number of scholarships in its 45-year history.
For the 2023-2024 academic year, the ENMU Foundation will award 479 scholarships totaling $679,000 to ENMU-Portales campus students. This reflects a $179,000 increase in funding, made possible by a growing network of supportive alumni and friends who generously contribute to these scholarships.
“These big dollar amounts represent the even bigger hearts of the alumni and friends of ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “Their generosity and willingness to support so many students are truly inspiring and greatly appreciated.”
The ENMU Foundation manages 320 endowed and restricted named scholarships that funded the 479 awards based on academic accomplishments and individual qualifications that adhere to the criteria set by donors.
Since its establishment in 1978, the ENMU Foundation has awarded over $11.6 million in scholarships and over $15 Million to support ENMU programs and initiatives.
“We take great pride in being good stewards of the funds entrusted with the ENMU Foundation,” stated Noelle Bartl, Executive Director of the ENMU Foundation. “Each spring, we are reminded why we love what we do when notifying the deserving students. Many recipients are surprised, honored, and humbled to be selected for these awards and even express relief to receive financial support.”