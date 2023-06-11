Portales, NM – June 6, 2023 – The Eastern New Mexico University Foundation has announced that it will award the highest number of scholarships in its 45-year history.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, the ENMU Foundation will award 479 scholarships totaling $679,000 to ENMU-Portales campus students. This reflects a $179,000 increase in funding, made possible by a growing network of supportive alumni and friends who generously contribute to these scholarships.