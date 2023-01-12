Devon Energy is asking for people to submit nominations for its Hometown Hero award, which recognizes local emergency responders for "their commitment to keeping our community safe."
“Supporting our first responders is a priority to Devon,” said Khush Ghadiali, Devon community relations specialist. “We know there are many heroic acts that happen in our community, and we want to recognize emergency responders who go beyond the call of duty. We’re asking the community to nominate our Hometown Heroes.”