Eastern New Mexico Medical Center has announced the additions of Adelane "Addy" Kelly as chief financial officer and Kyle Stepp as assistant chief executive officer.
Kelly brings over 20 years of financial operations, planning, strategic growth and clinical and business development experience. She most recently worked in the Nevada market as a hospital CFO and in the Alaska market in hospital financial positions.
She and her husband have two grown sons and raise golden retrievers. In her off hours she loves to travel, hike and garden at home, according to a press release from the hospital. Kelly has previously resided in the New Mexico communities of Silver City, Vaughn, Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Stepp comes to ENNMC after serving in leadership positions for a national environmental services company in Salt Lake City, Utah and in hospital leadership roles in Somerset, Kentucky. He started his administrative education at Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a master’s in healthcare administration. Stepp and his wife, Miranda, enjoy walking their dogs, hiking and barbecuing.
Warren Yehl, CEO at ENMMC, stated "Both Addy and Kyle have a demonstrated history of growth and development.
“This expertise and their innate desire to make a positive difference for Roswell and Chaves County is compelling."