Eastern New Mexico Medical Center has announced that Ronald (Ron) Childress, MSN, RN, has been named its new chief nursing officer (CNO).
Childress began his nursing career at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi after completing an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (RN) from Pearl River Community College. For the past 18 years plus, Ron has worked in various roles at Tulane Health System in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting as a travel nurse, then serving as charge nurse, preceptor, manager and various other leadership roles, most recently serving as associate chief nursing officer. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing Administration from Loyola University New Orleans.