Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary has awarded scholarships to students in the health care field for the fall 2022 semester. The recipients are: Mark Ludwig Labastida, Lana Morley, Joseph Taylor, Gabrielle Paiz, Katherine Pappas, and Samma Ali.
ENMMC Auxiliary wished to congratulate the students for their achievement and dedication to pursue an education in the health care field.
The scholarships are for students pursuing their careers in the healthcare field who have at least a 3.0 grade point average. Applicants must have completed at least one semester of college, be from Roswell or the immediate surrounding community and be attending an accredited college or university.
For additional information regarding the available scholarships or volunteer opportunities, contact Susan Arthur, president, ENMMC Auxiliary, at 622-8170, Ext. 5170.