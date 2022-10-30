Finalists for the position of chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University system and president of Eastern New Mexico University in Portales will visit the Roswell campus next week to talk with ENMU-Roswell staff and faculty and area community members.
The meetings will occur in Room 124 of the Occupational Technology Center, 20 W. Mathis St., on the following days and times: Tuesday at 2 p.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m., Thursday at 9 a.m., Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 9:30 a.m.
The finalists identified by ENMU are Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, Dalton State College; James Johnston, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, Midwestern State University; Gary Liguori, founding dean, College of Health Sciences, University of Rhode Island; Larry Sanderson, vice president of Institutional Research and Accreditation, New Mexico Junior College; and James Williams, senior vice president for Student Affairs (retired), Emporia State University.
Patrice Caldwell, the current chancellor and president, announced in February that she intends to retire after her successor is chosen. She joined ENMU in 1980 and has served in teaching and administrative roles for 42 years. She was named interim president of ENMU in April 2020 and then president and system chancellor in September 2020.