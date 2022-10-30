Finalists for the position of chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University system and president of Eastern New Mexico University in Portales will visit the Roswell campus next week to talk with ENMU-Roswell staff and faculty and area community members.

The meetings will occur in Room 124 of the Occupational Technology Center, 20 W. Mathis St., on the following days and times: Tuesday at 2 p.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m., Thursday at 9 a.m., Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 9:30 a.m.