Eastern New Mexico University will present the 46th annual Jack Williamson Lectureship April 13-15, featuring author and two-time Hugo Award winner Arkady Martine.
Martine's debut novel, the first in the Teixcalaan duology, "A Memory Called Empire," won the 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Its sequel, "A Desolation Called Peace," won the 2022 Hugo Award and the 2022 Locus Award for Best Science Fiction Novel. Martine's latest published work, "Rose/House," was just released on March 30. "Prescribed Burn" is slated to be released later this year. Martine is also the author of a multitude of short stories and various other works of science fiction, fantasy and horror.
"Martine has a range of varied interests in addition to her Hugo Award-winning work, including a Ph.D. in Byzantine history and her current work as a climate change mitigation specialist for the city of Santa Fe," said David Sweeten, chair of the Williamson Lectureship.
Williamson was a professor of English at ENMU, which refers to him as the "dean" of science fiction. The lectureship was established in 1977 when he retired.
This year's lectureship includes panel discussions, readings, film presentations and games, which are free and open to the public. The annual Jack Williamson luncheon on April 14 requires advanced reservations and has a fee. More information is available at enmu.edu/WilliamsonLectureship.