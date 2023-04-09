Eastern New Mexico University will present the 46th annual Jack Williamson Lectureship April 13-15, featuring author and two-time Hugo Award winner Arkady Martine.

Martine's debut novel, the first in the Teixcalaan duology, "A Memory Called Empire," won the 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Its sequel, "A Desolation Called Peace," won the 2022 Hugo Award and the 2022 Locus Award for Best Science Fiction Novel. Martine's latest published work, "Rose/House," was just released on March 30. "Prescribed Burn" is slated to be released later this year. Martine is also the author of a multitude of short stories and various other works of science fiction, fantasy and horror.