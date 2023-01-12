Eastern New Mexico University and the city of Portales Cultural Affairs Committee are presenting a week-long celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The celebration begins on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Building on 200 E. Seventh St., with the annual commemorative march from the Memorial Building to the ENMU Campus Union Building. The Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard will lead this march.
At 6 p.m., a Martin Luther King Jr. presentation will occur at the Campus Union Ballroom. Guest Speakers for this event include Col. Terence G. Taylor, Commander, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, and Tamia Smith, the ENMU student body president. This event also will be livestreamed on the ENMU YouTube page.
On Jan. 18, ENMU will present the Martin Luther King Jr. Art Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Martin Luther King Jr. lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both events will be at the Campus Union Building.
To conclude the weeklong celebration, ENMU will host a Non-Violent Student Activism Workshop on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Jack Williamson Liberal Arts Building, Room 108.
“This is such an important celebration of a life and work that continues today,” said James Johnston, ENMU president. “I look forward to welcoming the community to campus as we honor the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
For more information on Martin Luther King Jr. Weeklong Celebration at ENMU, visit www.enmu.edu/MLK.