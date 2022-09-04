The ENMU-Roswell Foundation Board of Directors recently welcomed Desiree Rogers Rattan as a new board member.
Born and raised in Roswell, Rattan graduated from Goddard High School in 2001 and then attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. She finished her marketing degree at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
A press release from the foundation provided additional biographical information about Rattan: "After graduating, she returned home to be closer to the people that she loved. Upon her return to Roswell, she completed the Leadership Roswell program and it renewed the love she had for Roswell and all it has to offer. She said she is a huge advocate for getting involved in the community and doing your part to make this world a better place.
"Rattan has a strong farming and ranching background, and her love for agriculture runs deep. She said she feels blessed to be a part of the family store that she grew up in, Roswell Livestock & Farm Supply, where she is a buyer and manager for the clothing department.
"When she’s not busy at the farm store, Rattan enjoys being an active part of the community. She currently serves as a board member for the United Way of Chaves County, the Assurance Home and the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. She also owns and operates several businesses with her husband, Cody, including their family hay farm and cattle operation, a water well and pump service business, and Southwestern Wildfire Suppression. She said she also loves going on adventures with Cody and their twin boys, Miles and Martin."
Steve Henderson serves as president of the ENMU-Roswell Foundation. Jon Hitchcock serves as vice president and treasurer, and Adriann Ragsdale serves as secretary. The other members of the board are Oscar Armendariz, Jose Chavez, Laurie Dudek, Justin McClelland, Mike McLeod, Richard Taylor and LaNelle Witt. Ex-officio board members are Mireya Trujillo, president, ENMU-Roswell Community College Board, and Dr. Shawn Powell, president, ENMU-Roswell.
The foundation is a nonprofit group organized under 501(c)(3) regulations to receive and distribute funds to assist the university and students enrolled at ENMU-Roswell. The foundation provides scholarships and other financial assistance to support education and training at the Roswell campus. For more information, contact Craig Collins, Foundation Coordinator, at 575-624-7304.
