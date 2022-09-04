20220828-DesireeRattan.jpg

Desiree Rogers Rattan

The ENMU-Roswell Foundation Board of Directors recently welcomed Desiree Rogers Rattan as a new board member.

Born and raised in Roswell, Rattan graduated from Goddard High School in 2001 and then attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. She finished her marketing degree at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.