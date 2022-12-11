About 80 graduates participated in Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell’s 78th Commencement Convocation on Dec. 8 at the ENMU-Roswell Performing Arts Center.
Two ceremonies were held to recognize graduation candidates in arts and sciences education, health education and technical education programs. In addition, several bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates from ENMU in Portales.
The commencement speaker was Haily Gonzalez, who received an Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice. Gonzalez reminded her fellow graduates to never get discouraged. “Those silent battles are tough, but so are you. Whether this is the beginning of your academic journey or the finish line, if I could leave anything on this stage today, it would be to be the kindest teacher, most courageous lawyer, most genuine welder and the best version of yourself mentally and physically. Congrats, class of 2022."