The Branch Community College Board of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will meet on Wednesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. in the Administration Center board room 135, 52 University Blvd. The board will act upon business so presented and may meet in closed session. The agenda will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting and posted on ENMU-Roswell’s website at roswell.enmu.edu.
For a copy of the agenda or if you would like to make public comment during the meeting, contact Linde Newman in the President’s Office, 52 University Blvd., linde.newman@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7112.