The Film and Media Arts Program at ENMU-Roswell continues to benefit from the New Mexico Film Office’s Giveback Program. Candace Cantu, Film and Media Arts Program instructor at ENMU-Roswell, said more than $21,000 in funding was recently received: $13,628.40 from High Roller Productions LLC for Poker Face, Season 1 and $7,412.34 from House of Splendor LLC. Cantu said the money from the Giveback program comes from film, TV, and media productions that participate in the NM Film Office’s tax credit incentive program.
The Film and Media Arts Program at ENMU-Roswell received $20,000 from Netflix in the spring semester of 2021 that was used to purchase two new complete sets of film equipment. Cantu said another donation of $20,000 from Warner Brothers was received in the spring of 2022. Those funds were used to upgrade outdated digital camera equipment.
“We want to create an up-to-date multimedia studio that gives students opportunities to create and grow within their field,” said Cantu. “Most students do not have access to this type of equipment until they have been placed into a media position. By providing training and education with industry standardized equipment, we can ensure students are prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.”
Cantu said that enrollment in the Media Arts Department has tripled since 2020. “The surge of new students has created a crucial need for updated equipment and a functional multimedia studio. Being that ENMU-R is located in a rural area, this Giveback Program is fundamental to provide quality education to our students.” According to the NM Film Office, the Giveback Program is intended to support film and media arts education and workforce development across New Mexico.