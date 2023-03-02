The Film and Media Arts Program at ENMU-Roswell continues to benefit from the New Mexico Film Office’s Giveback Program. Candace Cantu, Film and Media Arts Program instructor at ENMU-Roswell, said more than $21,000 in funding was recently received: $13,628.40 from High Roller Productions LLC for Poker Face, Season 1 and $7,412.34 from House of Splendor LLC. Cantu said the money from the Giveback program comes from film, TV, and media productions that participate in the NM Film Office’s tax credit incentive program.

The Film and Media Arts Program at ENMU-Roswell received $20,000 from Netflix in the spring semester of 2021 that was used to purchase two new complete sets of film equipment. Cantu said another donation of $20,000 from Warner Brothers was received in the spring of 2022. Those funds were used to upgrade outdated digital camera equipment.