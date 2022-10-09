The ENMU-Roswell Foundation has awarded close to $39,000 in scholarships to students this fall semester.

Julia Flores, Sara Garcia, Kimareya Hubbard and Joseph Taylor each received the ENMU-Roswell Foundation Scholarship for $1,128. Erubiel Barrientos, Juan Fuentes, Mary Leatherland and Jesus Mendoza each received a $500 Desk and Derrick Scholarship.