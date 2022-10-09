The ENMU-Roswell Foundation has awarded close to $39,000 in scholarships to students this fall semester.
Julia Flores, Sara Garcia, Kimareya Hubbard and Joseph Taylor each received the ENMU-Roswell Foundation Scholarship for $1,128. Erubiel Barrientos, Juan Fuentes, Mary Leatherland and Jesus Mendoza each received a $500 Desk and Derrick Scholarship.
Kayla Pizarro and Sarah Salazar each received the William H. McCutchen Memorial Scholarship for $1,128. Rachael Goodson, Tamara Lopez and Maria Mercer each received $1,128 from the Claribel Marshall Trust Scholarship.
Ashley Dilley, Caelyn Hurley, Elizabeth Jimenez, Megan Pollock, David Rocha, Lara Triplett and Natalie Vargas each received $1,128 from the Sally Pacheco Memorial Scholarship. Adrianna Espinoza received the $1,000 Saul Sanchez Nursing Scholarship. Emily Aspaas received $1,750 from the Sharon Farris-Stern Nursing Scholarship.
Jose Rodriguez received $750 from the Elson Ray Phelps Scholarship. Jose Flores received the Thomas M. Coates Memorial Aviation Scholarship for $1,000. Elizabeth Alcaraz received $1,000 from the Nestor and Thea Otterson Endowed Scholarship. The Morgan and Joyce Nelson Endowed Scholarship for $1,500 was awarded to Angie Estrada. Explore Eastern scholarships for $1,128 each were awarded to Ricardo Chavez and Roberto Dela Cruz.
Elizabeth Jimenez received $200 from the Armstrong, Blome and Knoch Scholarship. Josue Horta received $500 from the Joe Hudgens Memorial Scholarship. The Paul McCutchen Scholarship for $750 was awarded to Kayla Salas. William Courtney received $250 from the John Gillis Scholarship. Savannah Cobos received the Jeanie Whitwam Endowment Scholarship for $750.
The RHS Alumni Scholarship for $1,150 was awarded to Paulina Lomeli-Duran. Leslie Montes received $750 from the Eloise Blake Endowment Scholarship. Bonique Acosta received $400 from the Lankford-Breeden Scholarship. Juan Fuentes received $1,750 from the Julian G. Stern Memorial Scholarship. Adela Aguilar received $1,750 from the Julian Farris Creative Minds Scholarship. Karla Silva-Molina and Kiana Sweeney received $600 each from the Maria de Los Angeles Gonzalez Scholarship.
For information on all available scholarships, contact Assistant Director of Financial Aid Kimberly Andazola at 575-624-7114. For information about the ENMU-Roswell Foundation, contact Craig Collins, foundation coordinator, at 575-624-7304.
