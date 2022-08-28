Ralph Fresquez and Krumland Auto Group will be honored at the 20th Annual ENMU-Roswell Foundation Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The event will be held at the Instructional Technology Center on the ENMU-Roswell campus, 23 W. Mathis St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fresquez is a former ENMU-Roswell administrator and served on the ENMU-Roswell Community College Board for 11 years. He will receive the President’s Distinguished Service Award.
Krumland Auto Group will be recognized with the Diamond Service Award for its ongoing support of the ENMU-Roswell campus.
Proceeds raised from the event will be directed to the Foundation’s General Excellence Fund. To reserve a seat or table by Oct. 17 or obtain information on making a donation or being a corporate sponsor, contact Craig Collins, Foundation coordinator, 575-624-7304 or craig.collins@roswell.enmu.edu.