Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell reminds incoming students about the benefits of tuition-free college education through the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, with fall semester classes starting Aug. 15.
According to information provided by ENMU-Roswell, there is no application for the scholarship. The financial aid office automatically will award the scholarship to eligible students.
The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship covers tuition and required fees for eligible New Mexico residents pursuing career technical certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees at New Mexico public colleges and universities.
To be eligible, students must be an established New Mexico resident, enroll in a minimum of 6 credit hours per semester in a certificate or associate degree program or a first bachelor’s degree. Once enrolled, students must complete all enrolled hours each semester with a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average to continue receiving the scholarship.