ESGR luncheon

The Roswell Committee of the Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve hosted a luncheon to honor employers and community leaders who support and employ members of the National Guard and Reserve. ESGR is a nationwide network of volunteers with a mission of fostering a good relationship between the employer and their employees who are members of the National Guard or Reserve.
Over 60 employers, civic leaders, service members and ESGR volunteers attended the event at the Daniels Leadership Center on the campus of NMMI. In addition to lunch, employers were given a briefing on the mission of ESGR and the laws governing employees who are members of the Guard and Reserve. The National Guard and NMMI also gave updates on current programs.
Two awards were also presented. Teague’s Iron and Metal of Carlsbad was presented the Patriot Award. The Patriot Award is given to employers, nominated by their Guard or Reserve employee, for their efforts in supporting their service in the National Guard or Reserve.
New Mexico Military Institute was awarded the Pro-Patria Award which is the highest award that the state can present. Only one large, one small and one public sector employer is honored annually. This is the 4th time that NMMI has received this award. New Mexico Military was also a semi-finalist for the Freedom Award, which is the highest award that ESGR gives annually. Only five from each category are selected each year. This award is selected by the Secretary of Defense.
For more information on Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve, contact Gary Smith, Area Chair at 575-317-1402 or garysmithr@aol.com.