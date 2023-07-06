ESGR luncheon

Pictured from left to right: Tom Lancaster, Roswell ESGR Member; Mike Kakuska, NM ESGR State Chairman; Col. David West, Chief of Staff, NMMI; Lt. Col. Ryan Eisenhauer, NMMI ROTC, Prof Military Science; Col. Jason Garcia, U.S. Army, NMMI, ROTC; Leandro Soliz, NMMI, ROTC; Col. Nathaniel Carper, NM Army National Guard, Chief of Staff; Lt. Col. Oscar Quintero, NM Army National Guard, CO 515th CSSB.

 Submitted Photo

The Roswell Committee of the Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve hosted a luncheon to honor employers and community leaders who support and employ members of the National Guard and Reserve. ESGR is a nationwide network of volunteers with a mission of fostering a good relationship between the employer and their employees who are members of the National Guard or Reserve.

Over 60 employers, civic leaders, service members and ESGR volunteers attended the event at the Daniels Leadership Center on the campus of NMMI. In addition to lunch, employers were given a briefing on the mission of ESGR and the laws governing employees who are members of the Guard and Reserve. The National Guard and NMMI also gave updates on current programs. 