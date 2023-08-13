Take a moment to picture the family dinner table in the 1950s. Could you, do it?
I would guess that the majority of us would create an image in our heads of a table with dad at one end and mom at the other, with all of the children in between. Of children’s faces smiling as stories about the day were retold from those gathered around the table. This week we would probably hear stories about the new classrooms, new teachers, or new friends they got to eat lunch with.
Fast forward to the present day. Take a moment to picture the dinner table today. Does it look the same? With the change in family unit, increased activities, availability of TV and social media, and change in family dynamics, for many, that dinner table doesn’t look the same. For some, dinner may be a quick bite as we speed to our next appointment, a bowl of cereal on the couch in front of the TV or a business dinner away from home.
No matter what your 1950s dinner table image looked like, there are still great benefits to gathering around the dinner table as a family, and it’s even more important today than ever before.
When families eat together, kids perform better in school. They develop larger vocabularies and better language skills. They show better academic achievement and are better able to positively adapt to change. With our youth headed back to school this week …. Try it out. Build a new family routine or strengthen an old one.
Mealtimes impact all our senses — the sight, touch, taste and smell of food, as well as listening to family conversation. Family meals offer the opportunity to spend time together, reconnect after a busy day, communicate with and listen to each other, share values and ideas, and problem solve.
When extended to neighbors and friends, family meals allow children to learn and appreciate social interactions, understand the importance of community, and experience different ideas while under the guidance of their parents.
There are also the health benefits to take into consideration, since family meals are often home cooked.
Studies show that those who have more regular family meals have improved nutrition and decreased obesity. When eating at home, families often eat more fruits and vegetables, less saturated and trans-fat, fewer fried foods and sodas, and more vitamins and micronutrients. Cooking at home also reduces calorie consumption and gives us more control over portions and ingredients.
But that’s not all. Imagine what cooking at home can do for your pocketbook … Americans love dining out. For some, going out to dinner is a treat that’s planned and budgeted. For others, it’s just another Tuesday night. And Wednesday. And Thursday. In fact, we as Americans eat out 5.9 times a week on average — and it can get costly. The average American household spends about $3,000 a year dining out. It’s easier than ever not to cook and we as New Mexicans are taking advantage of that. What could you do with an extra $3,000 in your bank account?