Nominations are being accepted for the Albuquerque FBI Division's Citizens Academy, which offers business, religious, civic and community leaders an inside look at one of the world's most famous law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
The class will take place on Wednesday evenings at the Albuquerque Field Office from February 22 to April 26, 2023, with a Friday session in April.
"The purpose of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of the FBI in the communities we serve and protect," said Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge. "Every year, we invite the public so that we can learn from each other and implement better ways to serve our communities."
Nomination forms can be found at www.fbi.gov/AQoutreach and must be filled out and returned by end of the business day on Dec. 14. Entry requirements can be found on the website as well.