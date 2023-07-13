ALAMOGORDO – The Lincoln National Forest has lifted Stage 1 Restrictions effective July 12, 2023, for all three districts in the Forest.
The restrictions prohibited visitors from burning fires outside permanent fire rings or barbeque pits on designated campsites, or smoking outside designated areas.
Additionally, the fire danger rating has been reduced from “very high,” to “high” for all three districts.
Under “high” fire danger ratings, fire has the potential to start from human negligence and small fuels (such as grass and needles). Unattended campfires and brush fires have the potential to escape and can spread easily if not properly monitored.
A fire danger rating is not a restriction against campfires, however, it is important that visitors are aware of the risks and take the proper precautions. Unattended or improperly extinguished campfires are a major contributor to wildfire incidents.
Visitors to Lincoln National Forest are advised to use caution when using a campfire or outdoor cooking. Ensure all fires are completely extinguished by completely drowning the site with water, and making sure the campfire site is cool to the touch before leaving. Additionally, avoid parking or driving in tall grass, where engine heat can start a grass fire.
Fire danger ratings and restrictions are subject to weather and climate conditions and can change on short notice. Any changes to the status will be posted on the Lincoln National Forest website and social media channels.
For more information and news alerts on the Lincoln National Forest, please visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/lincoln, or follow us on Twitter or Facebook @LincolnUSForest.