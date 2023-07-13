Smokey

The Lincoln National Forest reduced the fire danger rating Wednesday from “very high,” to “high”, but Smokey Bear continues to remind visitors to use caution with fire throughout the forest.

 Clarke Condé Photo

ALAMOGORDO – The Lincoln National Forest has lifted Stage 1 Restrictions effective July 12, 2023, for all three districts in the Forest.

The restrictions prohibited visitors from burning fires outside permanent fire rings or barbeque pits on designated campsites, or smoking outside designated areas.