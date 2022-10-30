Fresh reporting out of the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) locks in on a decline in reading performance among the country’s 9-year-olds.
Examining student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCES found that average reading scores in 2022 for those students dipped five points, the largest average score decline since 1990.
The good news for New Mexico families is the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) is partnering with national education nonprofit Waterford.org to provide online instruction at no cost to the state’s parents and caregivers to prepare their children to enter kindergarten classrooms in fall 2023.
ECECD is investing at least $3 million into the effort, while Waterford provides an additional $1 million. Research shows that Waterford Upstart has helped hundreds of children in New Mexico prepare for kindergarten, and now the state is hoping the program will work for another 1,800 kids.
ECECD is investing in the program with federal funds designated for pandemic relief. Roughly 45% of New Mexico’s preschool population is not participating in early childhood education. That’s about 10,800 kids who are 4-year-olds, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research.
This effort by ECECD would enroll 20% of those children in Waterford Upstart. Those would be children not enrolled in state-funded Pre-K or Head Start and who otherwise would show up to school unprepared to learn. However, going through Waterford Upstart, the kids could enter kindergarten reading at close to a first-grade level.
“Waterford was introduced into our state at a time when New Mexico families needed it the most,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “During school closures, children, educators and families have had access to continued learning using Waterford’s interactive curriculum, which supports family engagement, a key value of ECECD.”
Since the 2018-19 school year, before the pandemic, nearly 1,000 preschool-age children in New Mexico have used Waterford Upstart. The average participant went into kindergarten performing at a level generally not reached until the middle of the kindergarten year. Nearly 87% of Waterford Upstart graduates had outcomes demonstrating strong kindergarten readiness.
Families with children entering kindergarten in fall 2023 may apply for the program at WaterfordUpstart.org.