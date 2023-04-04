ROSWELL — The City of Roswell’s Keep Roswell Beautiful program will help local residents celebrate Arbor Day by again handing out tree and shrub seedlings for citizens who wish to plant them in their yards or other properties.
The Arbor Day Seedling Giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Spring River Zoo Park (1306 E. College Blvd.). This is a free event that will offer seedlings on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The tree and shrub types being given away, as well as the number of seedlings offered per person, will vary based on the available supply. The seedlings are types that are well adapted to this area and usually do well in this region. Those attending the event will also receive a reusable car trash container provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Toss No Mas program, a box of LED light bulbs donated by Xcel Energy and a Keep Roswell Beautiful reusable shopping tote.