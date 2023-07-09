Do you own a business in rural New Mexico — and would like to make more money?
Do you own a business in rural New Mexico — and would like to make more money?
If you said yes, your invited to attend a free workshop hosted by USDA.
We invite small businesses, solar providers, county and city administrators, nonprofits and farmers to attend.
You’ll learn tips on how to prepare a grant application for solar and other energy saving systems. We’ll also show you how to get free money to expand your business.
For dates and times for the Roswell workshop, call 505-761-4940.
