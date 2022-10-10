Reservations are being accepted through Oct. 17 for the Twentieth Annual ENMU-Roswell Foundation Banquet to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25. The event will be held in the Instructional Technology Center on the ENMU-Roswell campus, 23 W. Mathis, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ralph Fresquez and Krumland Auto Group will be the special honorees at the event. Fresquez is a former ENMU-Roswell administrator and served on the ENMU-Roswell Community College Board for 11 years. He will receive the President’s Distinguished Service Award.