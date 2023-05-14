Minty

Mint does quite well in Roswell, even in containers. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

It wasn’t long ago that gardening was a staple in daily life and for many, it may still be.

As spring settled in around us, I was reminded of the many benefits of gardening while reading the “National Garden Bureau’s Top Ten Reasons to Garden.” Besides just the obvious, we get many benefits from gardening, even if we don’t always recognize them.