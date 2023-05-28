Washing vegetables

Washing vegetables is a good idea.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

It seems that the recall of lettuce, salad mixes, tomatoes, avocados and many other fresh fruits and vegetables has been on the rise over the course of the last couple of years. This has left many asking the question, Why? Is it simply that we, as a nation, are eating more fresh fruits and vegetables? Or is there something else at play?

Microorganisms, although a natural part of the environment, called pathogens have the potential to make us sick. Bacteria, transferred from soil, people, pets or wildlife to our food, is the most common source for foodborne illnesses. Rest assured that there are several things that we can control when it comes to food safety in our own gardens.