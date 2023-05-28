It seems that the recall of lettuce, salad mixes, tomatoes, avocados and many other fresh fruits and vegetables has been on the rise over the course of the last couple of years. This has left many asking the question, Why? Is it simply that we, as a nation, are eating more fresh fruits and vegetables? Or is there something else at play?
Microorganisms, although a natural part of the environment, called pathogens have the potential to make us sick. Bacteria, transferred from soil, people, pets or wildlife to our food, is the most common source for foodborne illnesses. Rest assured that there are several things that we can control when it comes to food safety in our own gardens.
Following the tips below can help reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses from your own gardens.
1. Location: It’s not just important in real estate but also in gardening. Most of us tend to select a location that will receive the proper sunlight for what we want to plant and is readily accessible to water. However, it’s also important to take into consideration food safety here as well. When selecting a site, chose a location away from manure piles, well caps, garbage cans, septic systems, and areas prone to wildlife and farm animals.
Depending on the location of our garden, many of us will use a combination of soil and compost. Compost is the breakdown of organic materials; a place pathogens can be found. Managing our compost piles correctly can generate enough heat to kill the pathogens and help ensure the compost to is safe to use.
2. Maintenance: As with most things, proper maintenance of our gardens is required to help prevent foodborne illnesses. Remember those pathogen-carrying animals from earlier? We want to ensure they don’t have access to the garden during the growing and harvest season. Remember that compost discussion from earlier as well? Dead weeds and plants in the garden are considered compost. However, they won’t reach the proper temperatures to kill pathogens, so be sure to remove those from the area.
Our watering habits also play a part in the maintenance of our gardens. Water can be a source for pathogens to enter your garden. What are you watering with?
· Potable water — safe and clean to drink.
· Public water — often treated with chemicals.
· Surface water — (ponds, lakes, rivers, and streams)- can be polluted with waste, fertilizers, pesticides and more.
· Groundwater (well water) — Although less likely to have contaminants, it can pick up contaminants as the water filters through the soil. It’s recommended to have private wells tested yearly to ensure quality and safety.
3. Harvesting: Personal hygiene is important in all aspects of food preparation including harvesting, storage, cooking and eating.
· Shake or rub any excess soil or debris from produce before placing it in a clean food-grade container.
· If using gloves, use gloves that have not been used to compost or pull weeds.
· If sick, recruit friends or family to pick produce or wear disposable gloves.
· Before and after working in the garden, and before prepping any snack or meal, always wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds. Don’t forget your nails, this is the number one place where bacteria like to hide.
· Change any soiled shoes or garments before entering the kitchen.
4. Storage: To wash or not to wash, that is the question. Washing will help to remove pathogens that may be present but can also cause produce to mold or go bad more quickly. Regardless of if you wash before or after, it’s important to keep bins and storage containers clean.
If washing before storage — use water that is no more than 10 degrees cooler than the produce to prevent pathogens from being absorbed through the blossom of the produce and dry thoroughly with a paper towel.
Washing after storage — use cold water.
5. Preparation: Most fruits and vegetables are eaten raw which means we can’t rely on heat to kill pathogens.
We should always wash our hands before handling food and wash our produce before we eat. Even if we won’t be eating the rind or peel it's important to wash before cutting. Do not use soap or bleach products to wash produce. Cut away any bruises or damaged areas. To avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen have separate cutting utensils and cutting boards for fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods. Refrigerate any leftover produce that has been cut or cooked.
Happy gardening and be safe.