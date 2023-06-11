Summer is here and the timing is right to get the facts on the facts — the Nutrition Facts Label that is. During the summer many of us tend to eat just a bit healthier thanks to the arrival of warmer weather. With the abundance of fresh fruit, we can now satisfy our sweet tooth with healthier options and enjoy all those veggies straight from the garden. With all these healthy options, summer is the time to fine-tune that diet. But just where do we start? Understanding the Nutrition Facts Label is a good first step.

Our bodies need some things, and it doesn’t need others. This is where the Nutrition Facts Label comes into play. The Nutrition Facts Label is packed with important information. If we know how to read it and can understand what it's saying, it can do wonders for our health and diet. Nutrition information is available for all food products including restaurant foods, if you don’t see it just ask!