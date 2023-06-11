Summer is here and the timing is right to get the facts on the facts — the Nutrition Facts Label that is. During the summer many of us tend to eat just a bit healthier thanks to the arrival of warmer weather. With the abundance of fresh fruit, we can now satisfy our sweet tooth with healthier options and enjoy all those veggies straight from the garden. With all these healthy options, summer is the time to fine-tune that diet. But just where do we start? Understanding the Nutrition Facts Label is a good first step.
Our bodies need some things, and it doesn’t need others. This is where the Nutrition Facts Label comes into play. The Nutrition Facts Label is packed with important information. If we know how to read it and can understand what it's saying, it can do wonders for our health and diet. Nutrition information is available for all food products including restaurant foods, if you don’t see it just ask!
Contained on the Nutrition Facts Label is:
Serving Information: When looking at the Nutrition Facts label, first look at the number of servings in the package and the serving size. The serving size is not a recommendation of how much we should eat or drink. Serving sizes are standardized to make it easier to compare similar foods; they are provided in familiar units, such as cups or pieces. Don’t assume one package or bottle is equal to one serving. Many soft drinks, candy bars, or chip bags have multiple servings within a single package.
Calories: Calories provide a measure of how much energy we get from a serving of the food. To reach our goal weight, we should balance the number of calories we eat and drink with the number of calories our body uses. The Nutrition Fast Label is based off a 2,000-calorie diet but not everyone needs 2,000 calories; calorie needs may be higher or lower and vary depending on age, gender, height, weight, and physical activity level. During the summer, most people tend to eat about 200 calories less than they do at other times of the year, making it an even better time to focus on diet, if wanting to shed a few pounds.
Nutrients: We can also use the label to support our personal needs – look for foods that contain more if the nutrients we want to get more of and less of the nutrients we may want to limit.
· Nutrients to get less of include Saturated Fat, Sodium, and Added Sugars. Eating too much saturated fat and sodium is associated with an increased risk of developing some health conditions, like cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. Consuming too much added sugars can make it hard to meet important nutrient needs while staying within calorie limits.
· Saturated Fat: The American Heart Association recommends aiming for a dietary pattern that achieves 5% to 6% of calories from saturated fat. For example, if we need about 2,000 calories a day, no more than 120 of them should come from saturated fat. That’s about 13 grams of saturated fat per day.
Examples: beef, lamb, pork, poultry with skin, beef fat (tallow), lard and cream, butter, cheese, ice cream, coconut, palm oil, palm kernel oil, some baked and fried foods
· Sodium: The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day and moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. More than 70 percent of the sodium Americans eat comes from packaged, prepared and restaurant foods — not the saltshaker.
· Added Sugars: The American Heart Associate recommends
Men should consume no more than nine teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar per day.
For women, the number is lower: six teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) per day.
· Nutrients to get more of: Fiber, Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron, and Potassium. Eating a diet high in dietary fiber can increase regularity, lower blood glucose and cholesterol levels, and reduce calorie intake. Diets higher in vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis, anemia, and high blood pressure.
· Fiber: The American Heart Association Eating Plan suggests eating a variety of food fiber sources. Total dietary fiber intake should be 25 to 30 grams a day from food, not supplements.