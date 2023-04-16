The Stargazers, Goddard High School’s choir, will perform Sunday afternoon at the Roswell Public Library starting at 2:30 p.m. The library is at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
The singers will be led by Dr. Wataru Niimori, the school's choir director as well as a composer, music engraver, orchestrator and pianist.
“We want to reach out to the community,” Niimori said. “We want to let people know we have great singers here.”
The Stargazers qualified for a state contest hosted by the New Mexico Activities Association in Rio Rancho and were scheduled to perform there this weekend before returning home for the event at the library.
Niimori said their local performance on Sunday will include some songs they sing in the contest.
This performance is free and open to the public.