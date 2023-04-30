Allen Gilmer

Allen Gilmer

 Submitted Photo

ARTESIA — An international authority on energy exploration data will be the featured speaker at a Celebrating Oil and Gas Dinner on May 4 at the Artesia Country Club. Allen Gilmer will describe “Where We Have Been, Where We Are and Where Are We Going?” at the dinner.

Gilmer, managing partner of Thunderbird Pictures, started and ran Drillinginfo (now called Enverus) from 1999-2018. He has been producing feature films since 2018. He is still active in leasing, drilling and producing oil, gas and helium in Louisiana, Texas, Colorado and Montana through Vecta Energy Ltd., a company he helped found in the late 1990s.