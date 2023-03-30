Portales, NM- March 29, 2023- The 49th annual Eastern New Mexico Student Research and Creativity Conference, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, will feature Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves from the National Science Foundation as the keynote speaker at their banquet.
Hargraves, Division Director, Division of Undergraduate Education, Directorate for STEM Education, for the National Science Foundation, will give a keynote address titled “Achieving Access, Equity, Innovation, a Journey to Excellence in Undergraduate STEM Education” at the annual banquet on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Hargraves has published over sixty peer-reviewed conference and journal publications, been awarded two patents, given over 60 lectures/seminars domestically and internationally, and served on expert panels across the United States. She has been awarded sponsored research grants as PI, co-PI, or senior personnel totaling over $25 M from federal, state, foundation, and industrial sources, primarily in STEM education and training.
"We are pleased to have a speaker of such stature at the SRCC," said Chelsea Starr, Student Research and Creativity Conference Co-Chair. "Having Dr. Hargraves as our keynote speaker, gives our students an opportunity to hear from someone who is a national expert in the STEM fields."
The Student Research and Creativity Conference features undergraduate and graduate students from all disciplines who present their research and creative works in paper, poster, performance, and art display categories. This conference allows students to gain valuable presentation experience and receive feedback on their work from faculty members across many disciplines.
“One of the many great benefits of an education at ENMU is the opportunity for students to research and create alongside very talented and engaged faculty,” said James Johnston, president of ENMU. “The Student Research and Creativity Conference adds important experience to our students’ resume upon graduation and a boost to their careers.”
The Student Research and Creativity Conference, on Thursday April 6, is hosted in the Campus Union Building Ballroom, features poster sessions from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Paper sessions happen from 1 until 3 p.m. in the College of Business and the Jack Williamson Liberal Arts Building, with the banquet to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Campus Union Building Ballroom. For more information, please contact Dr. Juchao Yan at Juchao.yan@enmu.edu or visit https://www.enmu.edu/SRCC.