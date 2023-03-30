Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves

Portales, NM- March 29, 2023- The 49th annual Eastern New Mexico Student Research and Creativity Conference, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, will feature Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves from the National Science Foundation as the keynote speaker at their banquet.

Hargraves, Division Director, Division of Undergraduate Education, Directorate for STEM Education, for the National Science Foundation, will give a keynote address titled “Achieving Access, Equity, Innovation, a Journey to Excellence in Undergraduate STEM Education” at the annual banquet on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.