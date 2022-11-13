The New Mexico Department of Health reminds all residents that a good time to change and test the batteries on smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms is when setting the clocks twice a year as Daylight Saving Time begins and ends.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries, according to a Health Department announcement issued Wednesday.
The Health Department reported that eight people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in New Mexico in 2020, and 93 New Mexicans were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in emergency rooms statewide.
Other safety recommendations included having furnaces, wood-burning stoves, chimneys and ventilation systems inspected annually by professionals; to install carbon monoxide detectors in homes, RVs, cabins and other living areas; to keep generators at least 20 feet from homes; and to avoid running cars in enclosed spaces.
More information is available on the New Mexico's Environmental Public Health Tracking website.