The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) has announced its 2023 Heritage Buckle winners during this year’s county fairs.
This winners were: Addison Garver in Bernalillo County; Joseph Lopez in Colfax County; Jersee Smith in Eddy County; and Macey Martinez in Rio Arriba County.
To be eligible for the Heritage Buckle award, youth ages 9-15 were asked to provide a 200-500 essay on how they would continue their family’s agriculture heritage to better their community.
Addison Garver of Bernalillo County said, “I am continuing the 4-H legacy by helping inspire the youth in this community. I love seeing the spark in the younger kids involved in the program, they are the future of this industry, just like myself. I choose to mentor these members to help them succeed, make it enjoyable, and encourage a lifelong love for agriculture.”
In Rio Arriba County, Macey Martinez said, “Living in New Mexico and in my small village has taught me that I want to help people value what agriculture does in improving communities. I volunteer at most of our small library activities, community trash cleanup day and church events. Us ranch kids do just about everything I think! We never say no and will do whatever it takes to help anyone in our community.”