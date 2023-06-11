A on-the-spot hiring event for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holding drivers will be hosted by the City of Roswell Solid Waste Department Thursday, June 15. The event will take place at the Roswell Convention Center (912 N. Main St.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Many of these sanitation truck driver jobs that will pay $18/hour beginning July 1 and include medical insurance and retirement benefits will be filled on-site at this hiring event. Representatives with the Solid Waste Department will be on hand to assist people with applying, and then will screen the applicants, conduct interviews and make job offers during the event.