Additional closures of city administration offices and certain other city facilities will take place Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, because city employees also get those days off because Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on a Saturday and Sunday this year.
And with New Year’s Day on a Sunday, the city will mark that day with city offices closing Monday, Jan. 2.
City Hall: Closed Dec. 23 to 26; Jan. 2
Roswell Public Library: Closed Dec. 23 to 26; Jan. 1 and 2
Roswell Museum: Open Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Dec. 24 to 26; Jan. 1 and 2
Spring River Zoo -- Open Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Dec. 24 to 26; Jan. 1 and 2
Roswell Visitor Center: Open Dec. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Closed Dec. 24 to 26; Jan. 1 and 2
Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center: Open Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Jan. 2 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Jan. 1.
Roswell Adult Center: Closed Dec. 23 to 26; Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
Roswell Transit: No buses operating Dec. 25. Main Street buses will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23, 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 1 and 2. Call-in pickup requests will also be available those days for streets other than Main Street.
Solid Waste: The Solid Waste Department’s residential trash pickup for the week of Dec. 19 will remain on schedule for Monday and Tuesday, but will be adjusted later in the week because of the holidays.
Areas normally picked up Thursday will be picked up Wednesday. Areas normally picked up Friday will be picked up Thursday.
For the weeks starting Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, areas normally picked up Monday will be picked up Tuesday. And areas normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.
Pickups for Thursday and Friday will remain on the normal schedule. The landfill will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2.