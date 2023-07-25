By Keisha Ellis, FNP-C

Temperatures across the United States are rising and so are incidents of heat exhaustion. In fact, between 2016 and 2021, the number of patients diagnosed with heat exhaustion between the months of May and September rose by 53%.

Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt. Symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea and muscle cramps and the condition is more likely to affect the elderly, those with high blood pressure and people who work in a hot environment according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). If heat exhaustion is left untreated, it can cause heat stroke which can lead to permanent disability or death.