Thanks to the leadership of Roswell City Council, Best Friends Animal Society is about to begin a collaborative project with the City of Roswell Animal Services that will not only save the lives of shelter pets at no cost to the city but will also provide better services to the people and the pets in the community. Best Friends is honored to collaborate with the Roswell Animal Shelter staff and grateful for the humanitarian efforts of Mayor Tim Jennings and the city council members
The Best Friends embed project, which will launch in September 2023, will serve an important purpose in the no-kill movement by temporarily placing a Best Friends staff member into a leadership position at the shelter to work alongside their staff and community to support them in reaching no-kill. So, what does no-kill even mean? No-Kill means that no healthy or treatable animals should be killed when there are alternatives available to save them. That means, a pet shouldn’t be killed just because it finds itself temporarily in a shelter. This is what no-kill shelters strive to do, and communities should rally behind organizations that are working to achieve and maintain that goal effectively and responsibly.
The benchmark for no-kill is defined by a 90% save rate. Typically, the number of pets who are suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life does not exceed 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters.
The Best Friends embed process works because the embedded staff member brings expertise in nationally proven strategies, and together with the shelter staff, they are able to customize those strategies to best meet the needs of the people and the pets in the community. This results in pet lifesaving.
Ultimately, the goal of starting this embed project is to help Roswell, NM become a no-kill community. According to Best Friends 2022 data, 57% of animal shelters in America reached no-kill status.
This collaboration will involve helping the City of Roswell implement modern animal services practices that revolve around honoring the human-animal bond. This will include transforming the shelter into a community resource hub focused on keeping pets with their families, helping lost pets get back home and rehoming pets without them having to come to the shelter. Programs including community medical, food pantries, progressive animal control policies such as return-to-home in the field and managed intake are all components of modern animal services.
Managed intake is a topic that can be controversial when the intent is not understood. To clear up any misconceptions, I wanted to clarify the definition as it’s intended to be practiced.
Managed intake is the “how” and “when” of shelter intake and refers to any form of regulating or scheduling nonemergency admission. At the core of this program is having extensive conversations with individuals looking to bring an animal to the shelter and ascertaining all potential options that may result in helping that pet get back home to their family, to stay with their family, or to find a new home. Entry to an animal shelter should be a last resort and admission should be managed on a triaged basis.
The reality of saving the lives of dogs and cats in animal shelters rests with everyone in every community. Animal shelters and the staff who work there can only create and sustain lifesaving programs if they have community support and participation.
One way everyone can play a role in immediately saving more lives is by taking a few simple steps to try to help loose dogs get back home. 70% of loose dogs are found within one mile of their home and while well-meaning individuals may think calling animal services and taking them to the shelter is the best option, the reality is that is not always the case. By following this guide, people can help get them safely back home with their families and avoid going to the shelter altogether. Working together thoughtfully, honestly, and collaboratively is what will truly save lives.