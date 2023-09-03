Thanks to the leadership of Roswell City Council, Best Friends Animal Society is about to begin a collaborative project with the City of Roswell Animal Services that will not only save the lives of shelter pets at no cost to the city but will also provide better services to the people and the pets in the community. Best Friends is honored to collaborate with the Roswell Animal Shelter staff and grateful for the humanitarian efforts of Mayor Tim Jennings and the city council members

The Best Friends embed project, which will launch in September 2023, will serve an important purpose in the no-kill movement by temporarily placing a Best Friends staff member into a leadership position at the shelter to work alongside their staff and community to support them in reaching no-kill. So, what does no-kill even mean? No-Kill means that no healthy or treatable animals should be killed when there are alternatives available to save them. That means, a pet shouldn’t be killed just because it finds itself temporarily in a shelter. This is what no-kill shelters strive to do, and communities should rally behind organizations that are working to achieve and maintain that goal effectively and responsibly.