Roswell Humane Society "Pets of the Week" are shown here, clockwise from top left. Boss Kitty is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic short hair who is active and playful. She likes other cats, but not dogs. Levi is a 7-month-old altered male Siamese cross. Levi is relatively mellow but still likes to play. He came from a household with other cats. Polly is a 2 ½-year-old spayed female shepherd mix. Miss Polly is finally ready to sprint into her forever home after arriving in bad condition. She will require a family with understanding and patience. Rosey is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female Chihuahua mix. Rosey is a ball of energy and one of our best dogs, but would do best if she can be in a home where she would be the center of attention. We do not recommend her for young kids. If you are interested in providing a home for one of these, visit them at the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., or call 575-622-8950 for information.