Pests are a normal but annoying reality of human life.

Ants that invade our yards or homes in search of food, weeds that outcompete with our gardens, pathogens that blight our vegetables or even vertebrate animals such as mice. A pest, by definition, is an organism that damages or interferes with desirable plants, structures or health. Many times, the first option we turn to when trying to rid ourselves of a pest is chemical control. Chemical control is a fantastic tool for controlling pests, but as we discussed two weeks ago, we need to be responsible with the pesticides we utilize to avoid resistance. Utilizing more than just one tool to control pests is the basics of Integrated Pest Management (IPM). IPM is made up of cultural, biological, mechanical and chemical pest control options.