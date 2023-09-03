Pests are a normal but annoying reality of human life.
Ants that invade our yards or homes in search of food, weeds that outcompete with our gardens, pathogens that blight our vegetables or even vertebrate animals such as mice. A pest, by definition, is an organism that damages or interferes with desirable plants, structures or health. Many times, the first option we turn to when trying to rid ourselves of a pest is chemical control. Chemical control is a fantastic tool for controlling pests, but as we discussed two weeks ago, we need to be responsible with the pesticides we utilize to avoid resistance. Utilizing more than just one tool to control pests is the basics of Integrated Pest Management (IPM). IPM is made up of cultural, biological, mechanical and chemical pest control options.
Cultural controls are practices that prevent pest establishment, reproduction, spread and survival. One of the most common cultural practices our agricultural producers utilize is crop rotation. Certain pests are more common pests of specific crops. By rotating, it can isolate pests from a food source or alter the environment the pest must live in. Rotating a chile crop dealing with root knot nematodes to planting marigolds. Marigolds will release some toxins for root knot nematodes but primarily work as a trap crop with the nematodes entering roots of the plant but unable to develop through its life cycle.
Sanitation is another cultural control practice that we all can do, cleaning tools between beds, or pruning plants will reduce the spread of pathogens and other pests. Soil solarization is the use of clear plastic that is spread over the soil to trap heat. By heating the soil, it can kill many soilborne diseases, insects, nematodes and weed seeds. Also, utilizing plants that are resistant to the pests you are dealing with.
Biological control is the use of natural enemies for the control of pests and their damage. In a natural ecosystem there are natural predators that can keep pests at a low population level. Lady bird beetles are probably the most known form of a beneficial predator. One utilized here in New Mexico, for a short time, was the Tamarisk leaf beetle, that was used to help control saltcedars. These beetles were released to eliminate some of the population to allow room for native species of plants to fill back in. Other examples are parasitoid wasps such as the Opius dissitus wasp which targets leafminer fly larvae.
Parasitoid wasps are my favorite type of biocontrol, they operate similarly to the aliens from the famous movie with Sigourney Weaver. Parasitoid wasps will use their modified stinger, called an ovipositor, to lay an egg inside of their specific host pest. The egg will hatch, the parasitoid larvae will then eat the wasp from the inside out, and eventually burrow out to pupate and become another wasp to start the cycle all over again. There are many different species of parasitoids, wasps, flies and beetles, and they all have specific hosts. There are also many bacterial and fungal biological control options as well, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is one of the most utilized. Bt is a naturally occurring bacteria that is commonly found in soil. Different variants control different pests. Bt israelensis controls immature mosquitoes, while Bt aizawai and Bt kurstaki control caterpillar pests.
Mechanical control is the physical removal or destruction of a pest. Crushing a pest beetle or caterpillar is an easy way to make sure it will not reproduce or continue to damage your plants. Exclusionary structures keep pests from moving into an area, such as sealing up entrance points where ants or mice can enter. You would be surprised how small a gap in a door or roof a mouse can squeeze through! Stringing clear wire across an outdoor area to keep pigeons and other pest birds from roosting. Mulching is a physical barrier that can help reduce weeds.
Chemical control is the use of pesticides to control our pests. One of the most efficient, cost-effective and affordable methods, and the reason we utilize it so much. Pesticides should not be our only form of control. Utilize the tool for the job — cultural, biological, mechanical, and chemical — by rotating the tools we utilize we can secure the efficacy of our pesticides and reduce the potential for resistance.
When developing an IPM strategy for your needs, remember to follow the following simple steps:
Prevent pest problems. Planning ahead utilizing mechanical and cultural control methods can keep pests from becoming a significant problem.
Identify your pest. Knowing your pest allows for a correct management strategy.
Monitor your pests. Monitoring pest populations and damage will help you determine the IPM tool to utilize and when to use it.
Evaluate your actions. Evaluate the efficacy of your control tool utilized for what worked and what did not.
Using a combination of all the management tools of IPM will help you effectively manage your pests.
It is pecan weevil season, help us find and eliminate the evil weevil by attending one of our Pecan Weevil Trap Building Workshops, Sept. 8, 15 and 22. Call ahead to reserve a spot as space is limited. For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.