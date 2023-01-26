The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSNM) gave $3,000 in scholarships for New Mexico National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy (NMYCA) cadets, cycle 43, on behalf of the Linda Hays Trust, Character Counts, Chaves County Health Council and the Garcia Family. The NMYCA cadets graduated on Dec. 16. “These amazing groups of cadets made it very hard for the HSSNM scholarship committee. We are so proud of each scholarship recipient and wish them all the very best,” HSSNM Executive Director Amy McVay Tellez said on behalf of the committee.
The 2022 NMYCA HSSNM scholarship recipients receiving $750 were Jonathan Chavez and Dylan P. Cochran; receiving each $250 scholarships were Juan Carlos Marquez, Israel Gomez Maldonado, Mikaila L. Hernandez, Aurelia R. Vega, Ismeal Rios, Emily Rodriquez. The HSSNM held a pizza party for all applicants on Dec. 14. The recipients received from McVay Tellez and Jason Garcia, president of the HSSNM Board of Directors, awards, certificates and “goody bags.”
“The HSSNM extends our appreciation to our sponsors that made this possible and wish these amazing cadets the very best. It is always an absolute pleasure to partner with Tina Sisneros and NMYCA on the opportunity to celebrate the character and excellence of their program and their amazing cadets. We look forward to NMYCA scholarships for 2023,” McVay Tellez said.
To partner with the HSSNM/NMYCA on these scholarships, contact the HSSNM office at 575-622-8333.