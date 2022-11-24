Jalapeño popper

Jalapeño poppers are versatile as an appetizer, especially in combination with salad, cheeses, cold cuts and even leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

 Christina Stock Photo

Jalapeño poppers are fast and easy to make

Many stores will be closed this year on Thanksgiving, so what happens, when you run out of food? The answer is, add more appetizers. If you have lived in Roswell and New Mexico for a while, one staple almost everyone has in their fridge is a bag of jalapeños. Today, I’ll share with you some jalapeño popper recipes that everybody can enjoy and that are easy to make either with an air fryer, oven or toaster oven. You can even make them ahead of time and freeze them. 