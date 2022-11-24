Jalapeño poppers are fast and easy to make
Many stores will be closed this year on Thanksgiving, so what happens, when you run out of food? The answer is, add more appetizers. If you have lived in Roswell and New Mexico for a while, one staple almost everyone has in their fridge is a bag of jalapeños. Today, I’ll share with you some jalapeño popper recipes that everybody can enjoy and that are easy to make either with an air fryer, oven or toaster oven. You can even make them ahead of time and freeze them.
12 oz cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and Swiss cheese
1/3 cup each cooked and crumbled bacon, shredded turkey and salami
1/3 cup each chopped parsley, green onion, olives
Cut each jalapeño pepper in half and remove with a very sharp knife the thin membranes with the seeds. Just in case you might want to wear gloves. There is nothing as painful as wiping your eyes accidentally after handling a jalapeño.
Have three small mixing bowls ready — now the creative process begins. Add a bit of cream cheese in each of the bowls and mix in the cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, parsley and a little bit of garlic. In the other bowl mix in mozzarella cheese, shredded turkey (or cooked hamburger meat), a little bit of garlic and green onion. In the last bowl, mix in the Swiss cheese, salami and olives. You can add some garlic, but in case someone doesn’t like garlic you can leave it out.
Divide the jalapeño halves into three parts with eight halves each and fill them with the three variations of cream cheese filling. Depending on the type add some cheese on top.
Add the jalapeño poppers in a single layer on your baking sheet or air fryer basket (don’t overcrowd the basket, air needs to flow.)
Preheat your oven or toaster oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the poppers until they are golden brown. Depending on how thick the poppers are, it will take between 15 and 20 minutes. If you use an air fryer, preheat to 375 degrees and air fry the poppers for 7 to 10 minutes until golden brown.
You can serve the poppers by themselves or with a dip, or as I did on a bed of arugula salad. I drizzled on sweet balsamic vinegar on top. I also added some slices of kiwi fruit I had on hand and topped them with some goat cheese and pistachios.