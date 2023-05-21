CLOVIS — Members of the New Mexico’s leading livestock advocacy groups will meet jointly June 4-6 during the annual Joint Stockmen’s Convention.
Hosted by the Ruidoso Convention Center, the event will draw members from the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, New Mexico Wool Growers, Inc.; the New Mexico Federal Lands Council and the New Mexico CowBelles.
“We’re looking forward to a great few days in Ruidoso,” said Loren Patterson, NMCGA president. “The agenda is packed full of informational meetings, fun activities for young and old, and opportunities for individual members to help direct the work of their organizations.”
Events will kick off at noon on Sunday, June 4 with the Bud Eppers/Les Davis Memorial Golf Tournament and a Race Day event at Ruidoso Downs, followed by a welcome reception that evening.
Meetings will include multiple speakers who will discuss different aspects of new technologies in agriculture, such as virtual fencing, drone technology, and radio frequency ID tags.