The ENMU-Roswell Foundation formally recognized Kay Rogers for 18 years of service during a brief ceremony last week with family members at Roswell Livestock and Farm Supply. Steve Henderson, Foundation president, presented a resolution of thanks and appreciation signed by all foundation board members.
Rogers began serving on the board in 2004 and served as board secretary until her resignation in early January due to health reasons. She passed away Jan. 27. Kay and her husband, Dale, were recognized by the foundation with the Diamond Service Award in 2017 for the support Roswell Livestock and Farm Supply gave to ENMU-Roswell for more than 18 years.