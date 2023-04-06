ROSWELL — There is going to be a stampede at Spring River Zoo, but it’s not the animals that will be stampeding. The zoo will host a Kids Stampede on Saturday, April 8, that will offer children ages 12 and younger the opportunity for a fun half-mile run through the zoo with some special segments along the way at some of the animal exhibits.
The Kids Stampede begins at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10.50 per child (adults can accompany their children during the run as needed). Children will run in their respective age groups: 10-12, 7-9, 4-6, and under 4. Registration can be done online at roswellconnect.com or on the day of the event at the zoo beginning at 8 a.m.