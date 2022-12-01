The Sunrise Optimist Club is taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The money raised will go toward scholarships, and the other numerous projects the Sunrise Optimist Club does each year. The club gives back over $14,000 to different youth organizations and projects each year. Due to the rise in the cost of gasoline and the price of the donuts, this year the club will have to charge $12 a dozen. Orders must be in by 5 p.m. on Dec. 5. Many individuals purchase the donuts to donate to first responders and other community organizations. The club members will deliver these without having to be picked up. Individuals will be able to pick up their donuts on the west side of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center on Dec. 9 between 8 and 9:30 a.m. The club members will deliver to the homebound and others who are not able to pick up their donuts at that time.
For more information or to order donuts, call 575-420-9420 or contact a Sunrise Optimist Member.