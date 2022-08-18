The Roswell Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roswell program is proud to announce the students in its Class of 2023. The program is the oldest continuous program of its kind in the State of New Mexico.

This year’s class, the program’s 40th, will begin with a Welcome Reception on Sept. 6 and the first class will be on Sept. 9. The students will attend class one Friday a month for nine months and learn about the community and leadership skills, as well as have the opportunity to network with one another and leaders in the city and state.