The Roswell Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roswell program is proud to announce the students in its Class of 2023. The program is the oldest continuous program of its kind in the State of New Mexico.
This year’s class, the program’s 40th, will begin with a Welcome Reception on Sept. 6 and the first class will be on Sept. 9. The students will attend class one Friday a month for nine months and learn about the community and leadership skills, as well as have the opportunity to network with one another and leaders in the city and state.
A community cannot rise any higher than the level of its leaders. The program trains and equips current and future leaders. It is committed to developing and raising up leaders to make the Roswell community the best that it can be.
Each class includes leadership training in areas such as goal setting, attitude, communication, overcoming failure, creating margin in your life, and making a positive impact daily.
Students learn about our city, county, and state, law enforcement, education, health care, agribusiness, manufacturing and numerous other areas. The course includes the ropes program at the Assurance Home, a trip to Santa Fe to meet with state leaders and tour facilities, and a trip to the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Artesia.
The students in the Class of 2023 are:
Andrew Aguilar, RISD, Goddard High School athletic director; Jeremy Angenend, Hinkle Shanor, LLP, attorney; Katherine Barajas, Johnnie’s Car Care, office manager; Christopher Bradley, Roswell Police Department, lieutenant; Melinda Branin, Hinkle Shanor, LLP, attorney; Moises Chavez, New Mexico Solar Group, district manager/owner; Antonia Clemons, self-employed; and Curtis Clough, Hagerman Municipal Schools, superintendent.
Also, Rebecca Cobos, ENMU-R, director of special services; Shelly Dunaway, RISD, Valley View teacher; Rosita Duran, ENMU-R, vice president for business affairs; Jessica Eldridge, Chaves County, public services administrator; Patty Evans, retired educator; Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, WESST Women’s Self Sufficiency Team, regional manager; and Teresa Gray, NMMI, director of Daniels Leadership Center.
Also, Orlando Greigo, NMMI, chief academic officer; Gabrielle Han, City of Roswell, city clerk; Chris Lethgo, Waymaker Church, executive pastor; Laura Lucero-Carrillo, RISD, advanced academics coordinator; Ginger Miller, RISD, Berrendo Middle School teacher; Logan Mitchell, Symmetry Financial Group, insurance advisor/agency builder; and Jaroslaw Nowacki, Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces, pastor Assumption Catholic Church.
Also, Heather Palmer, RISD, Monterrey Elementary teacher; Jacob Puckett, ENMU-R, IT director; Betty Sanchez, NMMI, administrative assistant; Tina Sisneros, New Mexico Youth Challenge Academy, program director; Kyle Stepp, ENMMC, assistant CEO; Dylan Thomas, Roswell Police Department, sergeant; Doug Wieser, Cattle Baron Corporation, vice president; and Joel Wood, Waymaker Church, lead pastor.
The leadership team of Rick Kraft, Margaret Kennard, Todd Verciglio, and Irma Perez, along with Andrea Moore and Liz Taylor of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the year ahead for the Class of 2023.