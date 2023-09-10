The Roswell Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roswell program is proud to announce the students in its Class of 2024. The program is the oldest continuous program of its kind in the State of New Mexico.
This year’s class, the program’s 41st, began with a Welcome Reception at the Country Club on Tuesday. The program’s first class was on Friday, September 8th. The students will attend class one Friday a month for nine months and learn about our community and leadership skills, as well as have the opportunity to network with one another and leaders in our city, county, and state.
A community cannot rise any higher than the level of its leaders. The program trains and equips current and future leaders. It is committed to developing and raising up leaders to make the Roswell community the best that it can be. The program has graduated 1030 students since 1983.
Each class includes leadership training in areas such as goal setting, attitude, communication, overcoming failure, creating margin in your life, and making a positive impact daily.
Students learn about our city, county, state, law enforcement, education, health care, agribusiness, manufacturing, and numerous other areas. The course includes the ropes program at the Assurance Home, a trip to Santa Fe to meet with state leaders and tour facilities, and a trip to the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Artesia.
The students in the Class of 2024 are:
Gino Basile, Detective, City of Roswell Police Department; Vanessa Borunda, Manager of Outreach and Advising, ENMU-R; Cisco Brink, Project Manager, Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation; Matthew Burke, Vice President/IT Manager, Pioneer Bank; Pam Collins, Budget Analyst, ENMU-R; Matthew Cunningham, Owner, Veterinarian’s Outlet of NM, Inc.; Wendolyn Davis, Certified Life Coach and Health Coach, Vitality Weight Loss and Wellness Institute; Jeneva Dearing-Martinez, Project Manager, With Many Hands; Emma Dominguez, HR Director, Chaves County; Alfredo Garcia, Owner/IT Tech, Raviga Technologies, LLC.; Manaury Guzman, AVP BSA Assistant/Privacy Officer, Pioneer Bank; Elly Hollon, DWI & Continuum Coordinator, Chaves County; Jessica Jacobo, Community Schools Coordinator, RISD; Laura Johnson, Manager, Chaves County School Employees Credit Union; Debbie Luevano, Community Service Coordinator, RISD; Josh Martinez, Owner, Moon Man Printing; Savio Martinez, Funeral Director, Legacy Funeral Group; Jamila Miller, Assistant Principal, RISD Berrendo Middle School; Veronica Munoz, Director Learning Resource Center, ENMU-R; Analicia Nieto, Purchasing Director, Chaves County; Maricelda Pisana, Southeast Region School Health Advocate, New Mexico Department of Health; Luke Sanchez, Creative Marketing Director, Leon Valiente, LLC.; Nathan Smith, Pastor, First Baptist Church; Robert Smoot, AVP Information Security Officer, Pioneer Bank; Miriam Uribe, Advisor, Gear Up; Shay Wagner, Manager, Normex Pecan; Janice Weed, Advancement and Development Officer – Alumni Relations, NMMI; Brandon Williams, Agent, Farm Bureau Financial Services; Harum Williams, President-Elect NMAEA, ENMU-R; and Kyle Wright, Lieutenant, Paramedic, City of Roswell Fire Department.
The leadership team of Rick Kraft, Todd Verciglio and Father Jarek Nowacki, along with Andrea Moore of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce is excited about the year ahead for the Class of 2024.
