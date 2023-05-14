Leadership Roswell Class of 2023

Leadership Roswell Class of 2023

 Submitted Photo

The Leadership Roswell Class of 2023 graduated at Waymaker Church on Saturday, April 29th. Twenty-eight students completed the nine month course learning about Roswell, Chaves County, and the State of New Mexico. One thousand and thirty-two students have now graduated from the program.

The Roswell Chamber of Commerce program, in completing its 40th year, is the oldest continuous leadership program of its kind in the State of New Mexico.