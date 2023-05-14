The Leadership Roswell Class of 2023 graduated at Waymaker Church on Saturday, April 29th. Twenty-eight students completed the nine month course learning about Roswell, Chaves County, and the State of New Mexico. One thousand and thirty-two students have now graduated from the program.
The Roswell Chamber of Commerce program, in completing its 40th year, is the oldest continuous leadership program of its kind in the State of New Mexico.
Leadership Roswell Executive Director Rick Kraft challenged the graduates to climb as high as they can in the organizations they are involved with, but to make sure they use the influence they receive to make a difference in the lives of others. The power they gain should be leveraged for the benefit of others, not for themselves.
Challenges to make a difference in our community were given by 2022 Class President Irma Perez and 2023 Class President Father Jarek Nowacki. Diplomas and one hundred percent attendance certificates were given to the graduates.
Kraft shared, “It was another awesome year for the program, thanks to the many individuals who helped with the preparation and presentation of each class and because of another great group of students.” He continued, “The class toured local locations, learned leadership skills and developed a network of contacts to help them fly high in their leadership in the community in their years ahead. Our community cannot rise any higher than its leaders.”
Those graduating in the Class of 2023 are: Andrew Aguilar, RISD, Goddard High School Athletic Director; Jeremy Angenend, Hinkle Shanor, LLP, attorney; Katherine Barajas, Johnnie’s Car Care, Office Manager; Melinda Branin, Hinkle Shanor, LLP, attorney; Moises Chavez, New Mexico Solar Group, District Manager/Owner; Antonia Clemons, self employed; Curtis Clough, Hagerman Municipal Schools, Superintendent; Rebecca Cobos, ENMU-R, Director of Special Services; Shelly Dunaway, RISD, Valley View Teacher; Rosita Duran, ENMU-R, Vice President for Business Affairs; Jessica Eldridge, Chaves County, Public Services Administrator; Patty Evans, retired educator; Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, WESST Women’s Self Sufficiency Team, Regional Manager; Teresa Gray, NMMI, Director of Daniels Leadership Center; Orlando Greigo, NMMI, Chief Academic Officer; Chris Lethigo, Gentiva Hospice, Chaplain; Laura Lucero-Carrillo, RISD, Advanced Academics Coordinator; Ginger Miller, RISD, Berrendo Middle School Teacher; Logan Mitchell, Symmetry Financial Group, Insurance Advisor/Agency Builder; Jaroslaw Nowacki, Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces, Pastor Assumption Catholic Church; Heather Palmer, RISD, Monterrey Elementary Teacher; Jacob Puckett, ENMU-R, IT Director; Betty Sanchez, NMMI, Administrative Assistant; Tina Sisneros, New Mexico Youth Challenge Academy; Program Director, Kyle Steep, ENMMC, Assistant CEO; Dylan Thomas, Roswell Police Department, Sergeant; Doug Wieser, Cattle Baron Corporation, Vice President; and Joel Wood, Waymaker Church, Lead Pastor.
Recruitment has begun for the 41st class, the Class of 2024. Applications and information on the program is available at the Roswell Chamber and on the Roswell Chamber website roswellnm.org. Applications must be turned into the Roswell Chamber by no later than Monday, July 31 at 5:00 pm.
Kraft encourages those who have an interest in participating in the program to turn in applications early as each year there are potential students who accidently miss the deadline and are unable to be considered for the class. If you have questions, please call the Roswell Chamber of Commerce at 575-623-5695 or Rick Kraft at 575-625-2000.
The leadership team of Rick Kraft, Margaret Kennard, Todd Verciglio and Father Jarek Nowacki, along with Andrea Moore of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce is excited about the year ahead for the Class of 2024.
