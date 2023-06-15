A community cannot rise any higher than its leaders. Excellent leadership is critical to Roswell being the best community we can be. Recognizing this in 1983, the forward-thinking Roswell Chamber of Commerce Board created the Leadership Roswell program. Today it is the oldest continuous program of its kind in the state of New Mexico.
The program has graduated 1030 students. The Roswell Chamber is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024, the program’s 41st class.
The program takes up to 30 students each year and is designed to take current and future community leaders to develop and equip them to be more effective leaders.
The class begins in September with a welcome reception and ends in May with a graduation ceremony. It has a Christmas party and each year the class does a class project. The program meets one Friday a month for nine months and includes trips to Santa Fe and to FLETC.
Examples of places toured by Leadership Roswell in a typical year include NMMI, NM Supreme Court Building, a local Dairy, FLETC, Roswell FAA Tower, ENMMC, County Administrative Office Building, the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, Leprino Foods, ENMU-R, Roswell Police Department, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Roswell Livestock Auction, Governor’s Mansion and the Sheriff’s Department.
Leadership training covers topics such as goal setting, attitude, communication, organization, creating margin in your life, leading with passion, dealing with stress, leadership in the family and overcoming failure.
The program can be life changing! Are you interested in being a part of the Class of 2024 or do you know someone would be a good candidate for the program? If you have questions contact the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, located at 131 W. 2nd St. or call 575-623-5695. Applications can be obtained from the Chamber or online at the Chamber website roswellnm.org and are due back to the Chamber by Monday, July 31st at 5 p.m. The cost of the program is $650. Partial scholarships are available through the Leadership Roswell Alumni Association.