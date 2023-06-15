A community cannot rise any higher than its leaders. Excellent leadership is critical to Roswell being the best community we can be. Recognizing this in 1983, the forward-thinking Roswell Chamber of Commerce Board created the Leadership Roswell program. Today it is the oldest continuous program of its kind in the state of New Mexico.

The program has graduated 1030 students. The Roswell Chamber is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024, the program’s 41st class.