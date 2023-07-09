Roswell — The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.
The library’s regular Storytimes are the Mother Goose Storytime for infants and toddlers, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, with the bilingual session at 5 p.m., and the preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 5 on Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m.
On Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m., dog trainer Denise Gard and her pups, Joey and Kira, will put on a fantasy adventure show for all ages. Come help Joey and Kira rescue the dragon’s egg and save the kingdom!
On Saturday, July 15, the library’s garden club will meet at 10 a.m., led by Drew Garnet. Also that day at 11 a.m., STEAM instructor Katelyn will lead an activity on the growth of crystals using chemistry.
All library programs are free to attend and are sponsored by the Roswell Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library.