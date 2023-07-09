The Roswell Public Library

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell — The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.

The library’s regular Storytimes are the Mother Goose Storytime for infants and toddlers, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, with the bilingual session at 5 p.m., and the preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 5 on Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m.