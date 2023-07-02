The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.
The library’s preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 is Wednesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., STEAM instructor Katelyn is presenting a pressed-flower bookmark activity for kids of all ages. Come create your own bookmark using pressed flowers and leaves! On Friday, July 7, the library will be showing a family movie with popcorn at 11 a.m. The movie is “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”