Roswell Public Library

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.

The library’s preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 is Wednesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., STEAM instructor Katelyn is presenting a pressed-flower bookmark activity for kids of all ages. Come create your own bookmark using pressed flowers and leaves! On Friday, July 7, the library will be showing a family movie with popcorn at 11 a.m. The movie is “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”