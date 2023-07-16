The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes. For adults and teens, the winners of the last ticket drawing will be announced Tuesday, July 18, and the last day to pick up prizes will be Saturday, July 22.
The library’s regular Storytimes are the Mother Goose Storytime for infants and toddlers, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, with the bilingual session at 5 p.m., and the preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m.